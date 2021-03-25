The City of Lawton still will require residents to wear masks or face shields in city facilities, city administrators said late Wednesday.
In addition, most city facilities will reopen to the public, beginning Friday.
Administrators issued the requirements following the City Council’s decision on Tuesday to repeal the community-wide mask mandate that had applied to commercial entities or other buildings, structures and space open to the public. City administrators said they wanted to provide the details for requirements in most city facilities, to include:
• To access any indoor city site or facility that is open to the public, masks or face shields are required.
• City staff members shall continue to wear masks while interacting with the public during job duties and as outlined in given internal policies. Any person speaking into a microphone or giving a presentation at city facilities is not required to wear a mask or face shield, as long as adequate social distancing can be maintained or separation by plexiglass/sneeze guards is in place.
• Most city facilities will be open to the public beginning Friday. City recreation centers will remain closed because those sites may soon be used as Point of Distribution sites for vaccination clinics at the request of the Comanche County Health Department.
• Permit applications and rental requests may now be received for indoor and outdoor city sites and facilities. Contact information for departments is available at lawtonok.gov.