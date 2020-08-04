The mask policy for Lawton Public Schools:
• Students in pre-kindergarten through grade three will wear masks only when they are in hallways and being transported by school vehicles.
• For students in grades four through 12, the policy is to wear masks while being transported by school vehicles; in all hallways, public spaces and common areas of the school district; and in classrooms where social distancing is not possible.
• All LPS staff members will wear a face mask while on school premises, to include office spaces where multiple people are present if social distancing of 6 feet is not possible. Masks will not be required inside an office when only one person is present; they are required for all public and common space areas.
• Exceptions will be decided on a case-by-case basis for “those who are not able to wear a mask due to medical reasons.”
• Masks should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, and allow for breathing without restriction.