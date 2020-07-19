Highlights of the mask/facial covering ordinance
• Every person in the City of Lawton must wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building, structure or space open to the public, or on mass transit. (exceptions are outlined below)
• Face coverings and masks are defined as a covering that fully covers a person’s nose and mouth, to include: cloth face masks, towels, scarves and bandanas as recommended by the CDC or the Oklahoma State Department of Health; an N95, KN95 or other mask that would be appropriate for a health care setting; or a surgical mask.
• A person found in violation of the require will be issued a verbal or written warning for the first infraction; subsequent violations will be deemed misdemeanors, with a citation and fines up to $100 plus court costs. “In addition, the city may pursue other legal remedy to obtain compliance.”
• All businesses, commercial entities and other buildings/structures open to the public who accept visitors/customers must post conspicuous signs at all entrances indicating employees, customers, users and visitors must wear face coverings. A uniform sign is available through the City of Lawton website: lawtonok.gov.
Exceptions will be provided for persons:
• Younger than 6 years old.
• With a medical condition or disability documented by a qualified physician; those excused should consider wearing a face shield.
• Consuming food or drink, or seated at a restaurant to eat or drink.
• Driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household.
• Obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face covering for security surveillance, screening or need for specific access to the face, such as while visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care or dental service involving the face, but only to the extent necessary.
• In a personal office or similarly private space while other persons are not present.
• In a private home.
• Giving a speech or independent performance, whether for an audience or a broadcast; performing groups must adhere to all covering CDC guidelines.
• Performing work in which face coverings present or exacerbate a hazard.
• Caring for or interacting with a person who is hearing impaired and relies on lip reading to communicate.
In addition, exceptions include:
• Educational institutions that have adopted a plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that includes physical distancing mandates and/or face covering mandates as appropriate for the specific institutional environment.
• Private lodging rooms in places of public accommodation.
• Offices and workplaces not open to the public and where social distancing between employees and other occupants can be and is consistently maintained during hours of operation.