Mask recommendations
The City of Lawton’s policy, effective immediately, is to strongly encourage residents to wear masks or other face coverings that cover, at a minimum, the nose and mouth.
Coverings should be worn any time residents are outside their property or residence, or around others with whom they do not share a residence. The coverings aren’t recommended for children age 2 and under. Social distancing of 6 feet still will apply, even when wearing masks.
For everyone else, the city encourages coverings to be worn when:
• In an outdoor public space and within 10 feet of person(s) with whom a residence is not shared.
• In a business/store/office or any other indoor space open to the public.
• In any room or area of any other building, except your residence, when any other persons who do not reside with you are within the same room or space.
• At work, unless the workspace is not accessible to the public and you are the only worker within the given space.
• In a vehicle with other passengers who do not reside with you.
The policy provides exceptions, including:
• When the wearing the mask poses a risk to a person while performing a job duty.
• When you are in your home or place of residence and/or in outdoor areas of your property.
• When you are the only person in an office or workspace while you are at your place of employment and it is not open to the public.
• When driving in a vehicle with no other passengers, or when other riders reside with you.
• While biking, running, or doing other strenuous exercise outdoors alone, or anytime you are outdoors and at least 10 feet from another person.
• When certain medical or developmental conditions and/or disability/infirmity make the wearing of a mask dangerous, impractical or impossible.
• During emergency medical situations, such as when a person is having difficulty breathing or is unconscious.
• Children under age 3.
A face covering or mask may be made of cloth or other fabric and should completely cover the nose and mouth area, but allow for breathing without restriction; fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face; be secured with elastic, ties or ear loops; include multiple layers of fabric/material; and, unless disposable or intended for one-time use, be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage.