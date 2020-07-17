Mask ordinance box
Under Lawton’s proposed ordinance, every person in Lawton must wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building, structure or space open to the public, public transit, or when in an outdoor public space where it is not feasible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household. Exceptions are provided for any person:
• Younger than 6 years old.
• With a medical condition or disability for which a qualified physician has documented that it prevents said person from wearing a face covering.
• Consuming food or drink, or is seated at a restaurant to eat or drink.
• Exercising or engaging in physical activity outdoors, and maintaining a safe distance from other people not in the same household.
• Driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household.
• Obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face covering for security surveillance, screening or need for specific access to the face, such as while visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care or dental service involving the face, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal.
• In a swimming pool, lake or similar body of water, or in the water portions of a spray park or splash pad.
• In a personal office or similarly private space while other persons are not present.
• In a private home or associated yards.
• Giving a speech or independent performance, whether for an audience or a broadcast; large performing groups shall be required to adhere to all covering CDC guidelines.
• Performing work in which face coverings present or exacerbate a hazard.
• Who cares for, or interacts with a person who is hearing impaired and relies on lip reading to communicate.
In addition, exceptions include:
• Educational institutions that have adopted a plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that includes physical distancing mandates and/or face covering mandates as appropriate for the specific institutional environment.
• Private lodging rooms in places of public accommodation.
• Offices and workplaces that are not open to the public and where social distancing between employees and other occupants can be and is consistently maintained during hours of operation.