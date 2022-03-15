The Federal Transit Administration has extended its security directive requiring riders on public transportation to wear masks or face coverings.
The directive, now in effect through April 18, includes riders using the Lawton Area Transportation System, officials said Monday.
The directive initially was put into place Feb. 1, 2021, requiring those riding public transportation conveyances and in public transportation hubs to wear masks for protection against COVID-19. The most recent extension was to expire Friday, but has been extended through April 18.
In the meantime, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Transportation will discuss “when and under what circumstances masks should be required for public transportation in the future,” according to the Federal Transit Administration. Any changes will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science, officials said.
Questions may be directed to TransitMaskUp@dot.gov.