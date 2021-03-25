Other entities in Lawton have announced their decisions about requiring masks or facial coverings:
Fort Sill: The installation falls under a Department of Defense mandate issued in 2020, which specifies wearing of masks on installation in most instances. That policy won’t change until DOD policy changes, post officials indicated.
Cameron University: Senior Director of Public Affairs Keith Mitchell said the university will continue a policy it put into effect last year. “The city council’s decision will have no immediate impact on campus operations,” he said, in a statement. “The university began a campus-wide vaccination effort on Wednesday that will continue over the next few weeks. Once all students and faculty have had an opportunity for full vaccination, Cameron will review its current COVID health and safety protocols and make appropriate adjustments. Until then, everyone on campus is expected to wear face coverings, especially when physical distancing is not possible.”
Lawton Public Schools: Lawton Board of Education President Patty Neuwirth said Tuesday Lawton Public Schools will continue to follow its mask mandate, which requires masks for students in most congregant situations and for faculty and staff through graduation time in May.