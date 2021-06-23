The old adage like mother, like daughter came true Tuesday when Mary Fountain received the Carolyn Stone award from the Comanche County Veterans Council.
Fountain received the award for her contributions and support of veterans within the Lawton/Fort Sill area. Throughout her time, Fountain has volunteered for over 11 military-based organizations. From coordinating events to building a ramp for handicap citizens, Fountain has always found a way to give back to the veteran community. When it came time to send in nominations, Patricia Powell, president of the American Veteran Supporters, made an easy case for Fountain to win the award.
“Sometimes, it’s like pulling a chain to get somebody to do something, but in Mary’s case, whatever needs to get done, it will get done,” said Powell.
Mary Fountain was born in Yokohama, Japan, on a United States Navy base, as her father was stationed there. Fountain gained full citizenship and moved to Lawton/Fort Sill area, attending Jefferson Elementary and Central Junior High school. Fountain also attended the grand opening of the Great Plains Technology Center in 1971, before graduating from Lawton High school in 1972.
Her time in Lawton came in spurts, moving to Harrisburg, Alabama. While in Alabama, Fountain volunteered for the Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama for 15 years before moving back to Lawton. Once arriving back to Lawton, Fountain continued to help around the community. She would get right back to lending a hand, volunteering for the Center of Creative Living and St. Johns Missionary Baptist Church feeding ministry.
The volunteer work continued to build for Fountain. She has been the coordinator for the Fort Sill National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America helping prepare the Memorial Day program and delivering wreaths as well as setting them up at Fort Sill Post Cemetery, Highland Cemetery and Sunset Memorial Gardens. She also helped the Oklahoma State Quilts of Valor to set up, schedule and present quilts of valor to veterans touched by war in the Southwest Oklahoma area.
Taking it a step further, Fountain was given the honor of being the Comanche County Coordinator for Wreaths Across America, working with several organizations in the county to get all the wreaths sold and placed on specific graves in the county.
Finally, Mary has been selected to be on the Race Relations Committee for the City of Lawton to work with the community to see racial barriers, promote racial unity, promote opportunities for racial equality and implementing resolutions.
“She’s a perfect example of those people who works hard, not seeking recognition; Soft spoken and dedicated truly to what she does. She’s one of those silent people that works behind the scenes and gets things done,” said George Keck, Comanche County Veteran Council Chair.
The Carolyn Stone award is given to members within the Comanche County Veteran Council, who are instrumental in supporting veterans and retirees. The recipient is nominated by participating organizations, like the American Veterans Supporters to stating their case.
“It’s a big honor. It is something I did not expect, and I appreciate everybody nominating me for the award,” said Fountain.
Fountain will join her mother, Tomoko Kassik, who also won the award. This stands as the only mother and daughter pair to win the award.