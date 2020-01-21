“Not a day off, but a day on.”
That expression was repeated by several volunteers who used their day off work or class for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Volunteers were from Cameron University and the Lawton-Ft. Sill community. Cameron University coordinated with 3 main locations: Edison Elementary, Washington Elementary and Lawton High. The more common tasks at each school were painting, organizing, and cleaning. All of the schools were also using wipes for extra cleaning because of flu season.
“It is really fun for us to get together and do things for the community,” Sarah Stroud, a Day of Service volunteer at Edison Elementary, said.
Dana Moore, Edison Elementary school principal, said that over 77 volunteers showed up for the Day of Service.
“Knowing that the community wants to help is amazing. To see the enthusiasm and pride is huge and impactful,” Moore said.
According to Moore, one project at Edison Elementary involved labeling and organizing the classroom libraries so students can more efficiently meet their Accelerated Reading (AR) goals. When certain goals are met, the students get rewards, such as AR parties.
Volunteer Myca Hinkle’s task was to paint inspirational messages in various locations at the school. One message she was finishing up said, “You are capable of more than you know.”
“It means the world to me to have the privilege to work together to create a better society,” Hinkle said.
Leslie Cothren, a Day of Service Volunteer at Washington Elementary, said that volunteers were repainting bathrooms and organizing closets, among other tasks. She said there were about 65-80 volunteers.
“It’s fabulous. I applaud that these volunteers, on their day off, got up, got out and were here at 9 a.m. to do something to give back,” Cothren said. “The students, when they were finished with a job, were always asking, ‘What else can I do?’”
Ella Snavely, Washington Elementary School principal, along with Cothren, said that there were several organizations that helped, including Cameron Cross Country, Cameron Track, Lawton High School Key Club, Girl Scouts, Cameron University Sports and Exercise Science Club, Sigma Tau Delta, Black Student Association, Omega Zeta Theta Sorority and International Club.
“I am so grateful,” Snavely said.
Snavely thanked each group personally. She noted that “Education is more than academics,” explaining that students are also learning about volunteering and helping the community.
Another project at Washington Elementary involved a unique decoration on the stairs.
“When I was a teacher here, I wanted to see math facts placed on the stairs. When I became principal, I decided to have them added,” Snavely said.
The Junior League donated a Cricut machine so they could cut the math facts out of vinyl. The Black Student Association attached them to the stairs and painted a sealant over them.
With Washington Elementary’s mascot being the wolves, paw prints were painted on the sidewalk where students enter the building each morning.
The bathrooms were also painted. Cameron University’s Sports and Exercise Science Club painted the boys’ bathroom, while the women’s Cameron Track Team painted the girls’ bathrooms.
“I’m really appreciative that me and my team can come here together and have fun and volunteer to do something,” said Keyanna Patterson, Cameron Track Team member.
Otis Gentry, a Lawton High School Service Day volunteer, said there were over 80 volunteers.
“It’s been a pleasure. You can’t get enough of volunteering. That’s what it’s all about, helping the community.” Gentry said. “I like working with these kids. The kids bring excitement.”
Danny Toombs, Day of Service volunteer and Director of Cameron’s Baptist Collegiate Ministries, said “Martin Luther King Jr. was all about service. Honoring him with service and being part of the community is always a good thing.”
Anastasia Adamson, a Lawton High School student volunteer, said, ““It’s just about going to help the community and being told how much we helped and knowing how much we accomplished. That’s why we came here.”
Another Lawton High School volunteer student, Lorenzo Davis, said, “It being Martin Luther King Jr. day, it’s great to see how far we’ve come, to see students from all races and diversities come out here and contribute.”