Two Marlow women were injured following a Thursday afternoon wreck 4 miles east of Lawton.
Kaylee A. Shepard, 22, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in poor condition with head and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Her passenger, Joy B. Shepard, 55, was flown to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries.
Kaylee Shepard was driving a Buick Century eastbound on Northeast Cache Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. As the Buick entered the intersection with Trail Road, a northbound Dodge Ram driven by Kyle E. Byington struck it, sending the car off the roadway to the left where it struck, first, a tree and then a fence before coming to rest, Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported. The Dodge went off the roadway to the right, struck and fence and rolled once before coming to rest on its wheels.
Joy Shepard was pinned inside the Buick for about 30 minutes before she was freed by responding firefighters, the report states. It is unknown if either woman was wearing a seatbelt.
Byington, 36, of Elgin, refused medical treatment.
Dickinson reported the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.