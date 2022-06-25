DUNCAN — A Stephens County woman must get a mental health evaluation after she was accused of ramming her pickup into her husband’s truck and then assaulting law enforcement officers.
Tammy Sue Balthrop, 56, of Marlow, made her initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where she received felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer, as well as a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, records indicate. The dangerous weapon charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Brad Jenkins stated he was called June 17 to a home in the 9700 block of Oklahoma 29 regarding a domestic disturbance. He and fellow deputies were told Balthrop’s husband claimed he’d been assaulted and was sitting in the road in his pickup. Moments later, the deputies learned Balthrop had driven her pickup into his truck while he was in it, the probable cause affidavit states.
Jenkins and another deputy found Balthrop talking with another deputy who was trying to get her to take her keys out of the ignition. “We came to a stop and saw Deputy (Laramie) Gardner suddenly open the door of the pickup Tammy was in and try to grab her arms as she sped off, throwing dirt and rocks and spun in the middle of the field, throwing rocks and dirt at all of our patrol units,” Jenkins stated.
Gardner and other deputies got into their vehicles and chased Balthrop through the field. Once she arrived at her house, she was detained before being able to get inside where law enforcement were advised “she had access to multiple firearms,” the affidavit states. When taken into custody, Balthrop yelled and screamed at Jenkins that “she had a lawyer and I was going to lose my job,” he stated.
Balthrop’s husband told Jenkins they had been arguing through text messages most of the day and claimed when he got home from work, she attacked him, according to the affidavit. He left and said Balthrop got in her truck and drove it up the drive, burning out the tires and driving in circles before she got onto Oklahoma 29 and rammed him head-on, Jenkins stated.
Next, Balthrop drove her dually pickup into the field and began spinning her tires and driving in circles, the affidavit states.
Balthrop posted her $50,000 bond Monday and is free with the condition she have no contact with her husband. She must provide proof within 30 days to the district attorney that she has undergone a mental health evaluation. Records indicate she returns to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 for her preliminary hearing conference.