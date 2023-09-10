Glass

DUNCAN — A Marlow woman is free on $25,000 bail after being accused of stealing $34,000 in survivors’ benefits intended for her nieces.

Jennifer Hickam, 36, made her initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where she received four felony charges: two counts of embezzlement and two counts of second-degree forgery, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

