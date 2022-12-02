Marlow Christmas parade

In this 2019 file photo the Marlow Providence Church participated in the Marlow parade. This year the Marlow Chamber of Commerce is hosting the parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

 File photo

MARLOW — The Marlow Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Marlow Christmas Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Parade viewers can enjoy their traditional view points along Main Street, watching antique vehicles, floats, tractors and more pass. Line-up is on Seminole Avenue, one block south of Marlow’s Main Street, between 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

