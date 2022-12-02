MARLOW — The Marlow Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Marlow Christmas Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Parade viewers can enjoy their traditional view points along Main Street, watching antique vehicles, floats, tractors and more pass. Line-up is on Seminole Avenue, one block south of Marlow’s Main Street, between 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.
“This parade is a treasured event for our community,” said Executive Director Destiny Ahlfenger. “And, the number of volunteers who do so much work is impressive to say the least. That’s what our community is really about: helping each other.”
The parade is hosted by the Marlow Chamber of Commerce, but is completely organized by volunteers. Almost 20 members of the community their time for this quality-of-life event. Pre-registration is not required. Parade participants can simply show up and volunteers will direct them where to line up, as well as register them for the potential awards of trophies and prize money, officials said. Tossing candy and treats in encouraged, but not required.
Float winners receive $100 for first place, $75 for second place, $50 for third place and $25 for fourth place. First- and second-place trophies are given for the horse division and horse drawn division. First place trophies are awarded to the following categories: Modified vehicle, truck, original vehicle, Christmas decorated vehicle. Trophies also are given to the best decorated off-road vehicle, original tractor and unique tractor.