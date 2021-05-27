MARLOW — A Marlow man is wanted for accusations he shot and killed his ex’s two pit bull puppies.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Jimmy Lloyd Burch, 41, for two counts of cruelty to animals, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine up to $5,000.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Jenkins was called to the rural Marlow home on March 19 to check on two puppies a woman had left behind when separating from her ex, Burch. According to the probable cause affidavit, she was escaping him because he was abusive. She’d asked a neighbor to check on the dogs.
The neighbor called the woman after hearing gunshots from the neighboring land and became worried Burch was harming the dogs, the affidavit states.
Jenkins went to the home and spoke with Burch. He said he’d killed the dogs and left them in the pasture because, he claimed, they were going to hurt his horses.
Burch took Jenkins to the dogs, two brindle and white pitbull puppies, about 4 to 6-months-old. Jenkins said the dogs were still small and most likely unable to run “anywhere near the speed of a horse” and most likely weren’t a nuisance, according to the affidavit. Each puppy had been shot in the head with a .22-caliber rifle.
Another deputy showed Jenkins where there was blood pooled in the dog kennels and the surrounding dirt as well as the collars still chained inside the kennel, the affidavit states. It appeared someone had tried to cover the blood up but there was a large amount found at the scene, according to Jenkins.
When asked why he didn’t take the puppies to Animal Welfare, Burch told Jenkins they’d been chasing his horses and he couldn’t, according to the affidavit.
A $10,000 cash warrant bond was set for Burch, records indicate.