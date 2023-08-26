DUNCAN — Law enforcement slapped cuffs on a Marlow man accused of ongoing sexual abuse of girl she said began at 7 years old and continued until she was 11.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for James Taylor Brown, 31, for three counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, records indicate. Each count is punishable by between 25 years to life in prison.
Due to the severity of the allegations, if convicted, Brown would have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for consideration for parole.
Duncan police began investigating Brown on June 15 when the girl’s mother filed a report about the sexual assault allegations. She said Brown had been living with her, the girl, who is now 11, and the girl’s father at a Duncan home.
During the first interview, the girl said Brown had inappropriately touched her under her clothing while he thought she was asleep at least twice, according to the warrant. She told of two other incidents when she was 10 years old while at Brown’s relative’s home.
The girl said the last incident happened June 15 when he, again, came into her bedroom when he thought she was asleep and touched her under her clothing, the affidavit states. The girl’s mother acquired an emergency protective order against Brown and he was removed from the home.
Brown spoke with Detective Zac Mitchell on July 31 and denied ever touching the girl inappropriately, according to the affidavit.
Several weeks later, the girl’s mother spoke with Mitchell and said the girl had more information to disclose. The girl said there was another incident where she said Brown came into her room and again touched her under her clothing, the affidavit states. She said it left her “upset and scared,” according to Mitchell.
Brown made his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon where he received a $250,000 bond. His preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 29, records indicate.