Cuffs

DUNCAN — Law enforcement slapped cuffs on a Marlow man accused of ongoing sexual abuse of girl she said began at 7 years old and continued until she was 11.

The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for James Taylor Brown, 31, for three counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, records indicate. Each count is punishable by between 25 years to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

