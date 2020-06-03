DUNCAN — A 44-year-old Marlow man is in jail awaiting his initial court appearance after he was accused of exposing himself to his neighbors and of making threats to “blow up the neighborhood.”
Court records indicate that Develin Dion Lay is in the Stephens County Jail after he was picked up by Marlow police for an arrest warrant issued Friday in Stephens County District Court for the felony charge of indecent exposure after two or more former felony convictions, records indicate.
A verbal and written complaint was filed with Marlow police on April 21 from a witness who asked for charges to be pressed against Lay for exposing himself from his front porch The witness also told police Lay had yelled profanities and “do you want some of this, come get some of this” while exposing himself.
Other neighbors told police a similar story and that they, too, had had several problems with Lay yelling at them and his attempts to come onto their property. According to the affidavit, one neighbor told police Lay had said he was going to blow them up and “blow up the neighborhood.”
Lay has multiple prior convictions: Tulsa County – November, 1994, receiving/possessing/concealing stolen vehicle; April 1995, two counts of receiving/possessing/concealing stolen vehicle; April 1996, two counts of receiving/possessing/concealing stolen vehicle; March 1999, two counts of receiving/possessing/concealing stolen vehicle; May 2003, two counts of receiving/possessing/concealing stolen vehicle; January 2008, two counts of receiving/possessing/concealing stolen vehicle and a count of possession of controlled substance; and in Coal County – June 1999, second-degree burglary, according to Department of Corrections records.