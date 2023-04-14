DUNCAN — A collision with a tree in Stephens County has sent an elderly Marlow man to an Oklahoma City hospital in poor condition.
Cleo E. Ruth, 81, was flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in poor condition with internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Ruth was driving a Toyota Echo eastbound on East Rose Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when he went off the asphalt road for an unknown reason and struck a tree about 1 ½-mile north of Duncan, Trooper Amy Bell reported. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Bell reported the collision’s cause remains under investigation.
