A 63-year-old Marlow man is in jail on $500,000 bond after investigators said they found child pornography on his computer.
He admitted to police to downloading the images “out of curiosity,” court documents state.
Robert Wayne Fullerton made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of aggravated possession of child porn and violation of computer crimes act, records indicate. The child porn count is punishable by up to life in prison.
Carter County Detective Rick Batt was conducting an online investigation on the BitTorrent network for the sharing of child pornography when, on May 30, the suspect was located in Marlow, the probable cause affidavit states. There were 306 files discovered and all backtracked to Fullerton’s IP address, according to Batt.
Images included sexual abuse of toddler-age girls by an adult male. More files were recovered and downloaded by investigators.
During a July 27 interview, Fullerton said he downloaded child pornography “out of curiosity,” and he’d stored it in his hard drive, the affidavit states. He admitted to downloading images and then deleting them after viewing but that it would still be stored on his hard drive, Batt stated. Agents found another 31 pictures on a USB drive at Fullerton’s home.
Fullerton, who is held on $500,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 12 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.