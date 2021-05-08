DUNCAN — A Stephens County jury took less than an hour Friday to decide a Marlow man was guilty of slitting his estranged wife's throat in 2016.
The jury recommended he serve a life sentence in prison without parole following the week-long trial.
Baltazar Sanchez-Garcia, 30, Mexico, was found guilty of first-degree murder in Stephens County District Court Friday. Baltazar Sanchez-Garcia had previously resided in Marlow and fled the country following the killing of his estranged wife, Linda Salazar.
An arrest warrant was issued for Sanchez-Garcia in November 2016 after his wife’s body was found at their home outside Marlow.
On Nov. 7, 2017, the Office of International Affairs and Department of State approved an arrest and extradition request and submitted it to the government of Mexico. A warrant for his arrest was issued in May 2019 and he was taken into custody in June 2019 by the U.S. Marshal Service and Mexico Interpol police.
Sanchez-Garcia remained in prison fighting the extradition while in Mexico. After losing his appeals, he was turned over to United States authorities and returned to Stephens County in January 2020.
According to Sanchez-Garcia’s testimony, as translated, the couple began to fight when Salazar told him he couldn’t see his child. He told the court their argument escalated until he slit her throat.
Graham ordered a pre-sentence investigation to determine Sanchez-Garcia’s punishment. Sentencing is slated for 2:30 p.m. June 22, records indicate.