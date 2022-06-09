DUNCAN — A Marlow man with a prior domestic violence conviction is free on $50,000 bond after being accused of assaulting his estranged wife.
Eddie Lewayne Hall Jr., 39, of Marlow, made his initial appearance Friday in Stephens Count District Court where he was charged with a felony count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, second and subsequent after two or more felony convictions, records indicate.
Duncan Police Officer Michael Wilson stated he was called around 1:45 p.m. Thursday to Hall’s home on a reported domestic disturbance and found Hall’s wife suffering scrapes to her right forearm, red marks on her neck and right side of the face and a bleeding cut to her right ear. She said a verbal argument escalated with Hall assaulting her, the probable cause affidavit states.
The woman, records indicate, filed for divorce from Hall on May 16.
She told Wilson they’d been separated but for the week prior, she was home to try to work out their issues. She said the argument began with an agreement they’d made about social media accounts and during the course of the argument, Hall grabbed her and wrestled her to the ground to restrain her, the affidavit states. She said he put her into a chokehold with his legs around her waist. She swung her arm back to break free. Hall followed her to her car and also tried to take her cellphone, she said.
A neighbor told Wilson he heard the woman scream and saw her in the car with Hall pushing his way in to grab something, according to the affidavit. He said Hall smashed the woman’s phone and returned inside the home while the woman fled.
Investigators learned Hall took his 4-year-old son and fled. They were found at a nearby elementary school playground, according to Wilson.
Hall told the officer his wife attacked him and that he had only restrained her, the affidavit states. He said she struck him in the face with her elbow. A relative picked up the boy and Hall was arrested.
Hall has a 2015 felony conviction in Stephens County District court for domestic abuse, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Free on $50,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the witnesses or the wife, Hall returns to court at 9 a.m. July 27 for is preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.