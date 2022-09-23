DUNCAN — A Stephens County man was found guilty Tuesday by a jury of punching his friend and breaking his nose in October 2021.
Joshua Levi Hutton, 39, of Marlow, began his jury trial Monday in Stephens County District Court for a felony charge of aggravated assault and battery, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting police, records indicate.
Hutton was found guilty Tuesday of the assault and given a $500 fine. He was found not guilty of the misdemeanor count.
The investigation began when a man was treated at Duncan Regional Hospital for injuries to the left side of his face, according to the probable cause affidavit. The assault left the man with a broken nose, broken teeth and other injuries.
The man said he went by Hutton’s home and when Hutton came outside, he immediately swung at the man and missed. Hutton grabbed his hair and began punching the left side of the face, the affidavit states. The man was able to connect with a punch and broke free, leaving the scene. He made it to his brother-in-law’s house and called his wife to pick him up.
Hutton’s defense was that when the other man arrived at his house, his wife said he’d “grabbed her and scared her” and said he didn’t agree with a man ever touching another man’s wife and it made him angry, according to the affidavit. That’s when he said he went outside and began punching the man.
Hutton has been free on $100,00 bond, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.