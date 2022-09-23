Glass

DUNCAN — A Stephens County man was found guilty Tuesday by a jury of punching his friend and breaking his nose in October 2021.

Joshua Levi Hutton, 39, of Marlow, began his jury trial Monday in Stephens County District Court for a felony charge of aggravated assault and battery, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting police, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

