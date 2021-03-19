MARLOW — A felony arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a Marlow man accused of stealing his boss’ SUV and driving it to Norman.
Investigators said they found him sitting at a desk at a car dealership with the SUV outside.
The Stephens County District Court issued the warrant for Brian Werner Goldsberry, 43, for a felony count of larceny of automobile, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Marlow police began investigating the morning of Feb. 9 after Goldsberry’s boss reported her GMC Acadia had been stolen by her employee, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said he’d been complaining about back pain due to the cold weather and she told him to take a break and sit in her running SUV with the heat on to warm up.
She said when Goldsberry didn’t return from break she went to check on him and he and the SUV were gone. After trying to call him, she said she found he’d realized he left his phone at work.
The dealership where the victim bought the SUV used GPS tracking and the SUV was located at a Norman car dealership’s parking lot.
Norman police took Goldsberry into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle and he was booked into the Cleveland County jail on the charge, as well as for other outstanding warrants. Investigators said he admitted to taking the SUV without permission.
Goldsberry has prior felony convictions in Stephens County from July 2015 for three felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by forgery, records indicate.