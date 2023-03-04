Investigators said a Marlow man angry about being jailed on misdemeanor domestic abuse allegation took his rage out on his cell’s sprinkler system.
Now he’s facing a felony charge that could result in 25 years in prison.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Investigators said a Marlow man angry about being jailed on misdemeanor domestic abuse allegation took his rage out on his cell’s sprinkler system.
Now he’s facing a felony charge that could result in 25 years in prison.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Stephens County District Court for Dustin Lee Ford, 41, for a count of destruction of a public building, records indicate.
Ford was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse, assault and battery, on Jan. 17 and was being housed in a cell at the Stephens County jail. While inside his cell on Jan. 14, the fire alarm went off indicating either a fire or broken sprinkler head, the warrant affidavit states. A significant amount of water was seen coming from his cell and he was removed while attempts were made to shut down the water flow.
While being moved, Ford told a detention officer he’d been sitting on his bed when the sprinkler began spraying and denied breaking it, the affidavit states.
Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Carroll spoke with the maintenance supervisor who said the broken sprinkler head cost was $158, the overtime labor to replace it was $138 and $1,200 worth of water (1,000 gallons at $1.20 per gallon) were lost, resulting in $1,496 in property damage, according to the affidavit. Carroll was told it would have taken either a significant amount of heat or someone tampering with it to have set the sprinkler head off.
Jail staff told Carroll that Ford was housed in a unit for more problematic inmates and that he’d been “acting confrontational” when he was booked in on Jan. 14, the affidavit states.
Ford has been free on $10,000 bond since Jan. 18 for the misdemeanor charges. He is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. April 11 for the misdemeanor docket call, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.