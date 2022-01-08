MARLOW — A 46-year-old Marlow man with a history of violence against women is in jail after he was accused of assaulting of his girlfriend.
Along allegations he hit her with a truck, Billy Jack Shelton is accused of strangling the woman, biting her lip, shoving a broken hay hook in her mouth and threatening to have her terrorized by the Aryan Brotherhood if she said anything to the police.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Ronald Pruitt spoke with the woman around 9 p.m. Dec. 30, 2021. She was visibly afraid and shaking and complained of her neck and hip hurting when the deputy arrived, according to the probable cause affidavit.
She said her boyfriend, Shelton, had come to her house and they’d been arguing before she agreed to go to his house in Marlow. Upon arrival, she said the argument kicked back into gear.
Things escalated, she said, when he grabbed the chair she was sitting in and picked it up and slammed it down over and again, causing her to hit her head on the wall, the affidavit states. He screamed in her face and then bit her lip, she said.
At one point, she said Shelton forced open her mouth and put the broken part of a hay bale hook inside her mouth, according to the affidavit. After that, she said he threw her belongings outside, returned and began to choke her with his hands before she was able to get free and run to her car. He caught up to her and tore open the door of the car, pulling it off the frame.
She continued to drive away but said Shelton caught up to her in his Ford F-150 pickup and struck the rear of her car, sending her into a ditch, when she wouldn’t let him pass to cut her off, the affidavit states. She got the car back on the road and said he continued to follow.
Pruitt said she had red markings on her neck, a swollen and bruised lip, a scratched nose and she said her hip was sore, according to the affidavit. She said she’d broken her neck a while back and was afraid Shelton was going to break it again.
Damage to the woman’s car included a missing door handle and the door wouldn’t close property, the rear bumper had damage from being struck and the trunk wouldn’t close properly, Pruitt said.
The woman told the deputy Shelton belonged to the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang and had threatened her with sending members to her house to “take care of them” if she called police, the affidavit states.
Shelton was discharged from prison in February 2001 after he was convicted in Creek County in 2004 for multiple sexual abuse counts as well as for burglary.
Pruitt and another deputy went to Shelton’s home and noticed there was bumper damage to his pickup.
Shelton admitted the couple had argued but denied it had gotten physical, according to the affidavit. He said she’d backed into a tree causing her car’s damage and claimed the damage to his truck was from before the day’s incident.
The deputy then arrested Shelton for assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery by strangulation.