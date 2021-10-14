MARLOW — A Stephens County man is free on $100,000 bond after he was accused of punching his friend and breaking his nose.
He told investigators he did it because the other man touched his wife and scared her.
Joshua Levi Hutton, 38, of Marlow, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of aggravated assault and battery, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting police, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies met with the injured man Saturday while he was being treated at Duncan Regional Hospital. The left side of his face was bruised and swollen to the point he couldn’t open his eye, according to the probable cause affidavit. The assault left the man with a broken nose, broken teeth and other injuries.
The injured man said he wasn’t home when Hutton stopped by, so he went to Hutton’s house.
He said Hutton’s wife and son were outside their home when he arrived. He said she went inside to get Hutton and when Hutton came outside, he immediately swung at the man and missed. Hutton grabbed his hair and began punching the left side of the face, the affidavit states. The man was able to connect with a punch and broke free, leaving the scene. He made it to his brother-in-law’s house and called his wife to pick him up. She took him to the Marlow Police Department and he was told to go to the hospital while they contacted the sheriff’s office.
Hutton resisted when investigators tried to take him into custody, according to Deputy Bradley Jenkins. When threatened with a Taser, he calmed down and was handcuffed. According to the affidavit, Jenkins saw blood stains on his shoes.
Hutton told investigators that when the other man arrived at his house, his wife said he’d “grabbed her and scared her” and said he didn’t agree with a man ever touching another man’s wife and it made him angry, the affidavit states. That’s when he said he went outside and began punching the man. When asked if he knew the man touched his wife, Hutton answered, “Yes, he grabbed her,” according to the affidavit. Jenkins said he told Hutton his wife never mentioned being touched by the man.
Hutton’s wife said she’d been sitting in their truck when the other man snuck up and scared her, but that he’d never touched her, the affidavit states.
Hutton, who is free on $100,00 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.