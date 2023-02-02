Oklahoma will continue to be represented on the U.S. Senate’s Armed Services Committee.
U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, elected in November to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, was appointed to the committee that Inhfoe had served on for years and headed in recent years. The Oklahoma Republican announced the appointment Wednesday as among his four committee assignments for the 118th Congress. Mullin’s other committee assignments are Environment and Public Works; Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; and Indian Affairs.
Oklahoma leaders have been vocal in the importance of the Senate Armed Services Committee because of the state’s five military installations that include Fort Sill and Altus Air Force Base, and Inhofe has been outspoken in his support of the military.
“Being selected to represent our state on the Armed Services Committee is a tremendous privilege,” Mullin said. “With Oklahoma’s long and distinguished history of military support, I look forward to using my position to ensure that our service men and women have the resources they need to remain the greatest in the world.”
Mullin said the Environment and Public Works Committee will give Oklahoma a voice in environmental matters concerning land protection, resource utilization, and cultivation, while the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee has broad jurisdiction over health care, education, worforce and retirement issues impacting Oklahomans. Mullin said as a member of the Cherokoee Nation, he will use his position on the Indian Affairs Committee to study matters related to American Indians, Native Hawaiian and the Alaska Native peoples.
“The Indian Affairs Committee plays a vital role in ensuring that the federal government upholds its trust and treaty responsibilities to tribal nations,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to strengthening tribal sovereignty, pursuing self-determination policies, and fostering economic growth in Indian Country.”
Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, said Wednesday he would be rejoining the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, while retaining membership on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Finance Committee, and the Select Committee on Ethics. Lankford previously served on the Senate Intelligence Committee from 2015-2018.
“The Oklahoma delegation continues to lead the nation on vital committees important to our state,” said Lankford. “I am honored to serve and represent our state’s interests on these committees. I look forward to ensuring our state’s voice is part of the conversations on tax, health care, finance, energy, trade, border security, national security, intelligence and counter-terrorism strategies —as we have much work to get done in the days ahead.”
The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence provides legislation to authorize, fund, and oversee all American intelligence-gathering operations.