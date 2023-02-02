Oklahoma will continue to be represented on the U.S. Senate’s Armed Services Committee.

U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, elected in November to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, was appointed to the committee that Inhfoe had served on for years and headed in recent years. The Oklahoma Republican announced the appointment Wednesday as among his four committee assignments for the 118th Congress. Mullin’s other committee assignments are Environment and Public Works; Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; and Indian Affairs.

Recommended for you