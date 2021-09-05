Name: Mark T. Malone
Address: 1304 NE Quail Creek
Occupation: Retired from the Army after 27 years of service in Logistics. Currently serving as a DA civilian as the maintenance division chief for the LRC.
1. What should the priorities be for expenditures in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program? Why those projects?
Street/Sidewalk Improvements and Maintenance:
a. Improvements to arterial streets and construction of new sidewalks and repair of existing sidewalks along arterial streets. City staff estimates eighteen million ($18,000,000) expenditure for streets and five million dollar ($5,000,000) expenditure for sidewalks.
b. Maintenance and preventative maintenance of streets to include sealing of cracks, filling potholes, and striping of streets. City staff estimates ten million dollar ($10,000,000) expenditure.
2. The city has received numerous citizen complaints about the new trash collection system. What is your opinion? What more should be done?
I’m not totally against the once a week trash pickup, but the way it is currently operating is not working. Some routes take up to three to four days to get complete, and that is due to man power I understand, but then the whole idea should have been placed on hold. Same for the bulk trash pickup. Once a month is a good idea, but wasn’t thought through. Say you and your spouse drive into Lawton looking to buy a house and drive down streets lined with trash? Would you still want to buy in that neighborhood or even town?
3. City staff is analyzing expenditures that could be made from Lawton’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding. Where do you think the money should be spent, and why?
So Lawton received $18.2 million in ARPA money, of which $9.1 million was available in the first year. The funds can be used per the guidance set out by the ARPA to be used for eligible infrastructure projects. I believe roads should be that priority.