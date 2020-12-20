A member of Lawton’s financial community is the new representative on the Lawton Board of Education.
Mark Scott was designated last week by the full board as the Area 3 representative, to fill the unexpired term of Kelly Edwards. Edwards, who was in her first term, resigned from the board in November because she and her family no longer live in Area 3. Scott will serve the remaining two years of Edwards’ term and will be sworn into office at the board’s Jan. 21 meeting, district officials said.
School board members appointed Scott to the position following a discussion in executive session last week after they solicited applications from those interested in holding the post.
Scott, a Lawton native, has been employed by Arvest Bank since 2008 and is a commercial lender with the financial entity. Actively involved in the community, he is chairman of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce board of trustees. He also is board president of Family Promise of Lawton, and is involved with the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, Young Professionals of Lawton, Armed Services YMCA, Salvation Army of Lawton and Lawton AMBUCS.
Scott, the son of Lawton business owners Mike and Melody Scott (Scott’s House of Flowers), was born and reared in Lawton, graduating from Lawton Christian School in 2003. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor of finance degree in finance and earned a master of business administration degree from Cameron University. He and his wife Megan have two children.
Edwards, elected to the board in 2018 after being appointed to the position in late 2017, tendered her resignation Nov. 19. According to a statement read by School Board President Patty Neuwirth, Edwards and her family recently moved after purchasing property located outside the Lawton Public Schools District and that disqualifies her from holding a seat on the Lawton board.
The Area 3 seat represents east and central Lawton, to include the school attendance areas of Carriage Hills, Lincoln, Pioneer Park and Sullivan Village elementary schools.