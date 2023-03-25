Police serving a search warrant regarding child pornography allegations said they had to get another warrant after discovering illegal marijuana, mushrooms and firearms.
Now the suspect is in jail on $75,000 bond.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Police serving a search warrant regarding child pornography allegations said they had to get another warrant after discovering illegal marijuana, mushrooms and firearms.
Now the suspect is in jail on $75,000 bond.
Jeremy Hartney, 45, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a trio of felony counts: possession of marijuana and mushrooms with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Detectives from the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Division served a search warrant March 22 at Hartney’s home in the 400 block of Northeast Angus Street regarding child porn. During the execution of the warrant, police saw marijuana and two firearms and stopped the search until getting a warrant back for the drugs and guns, the probable cause affidavit states. Investigators learned Hartney has a 2020 felony conviction in Harris County, Texas, and he shouldn’t have the guns.
During the search, investigators found about 28 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and around 100 grams of marijuana, plus THC wax and edibles and several articles of paraphernalia used for the sale of drugs, the affidavit states. Although Hartney claimed to have a medical marijuana card, investigators said he was unable to produce it.
Detectives also found a 9mm handgun, a .22 caliber handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun, as well as a cache of ammunition, according to the affidavit.
There is no information available regarding the original warrant and if anything was recovered.
Hartney returns to court at 3 p.m. June 20 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.