Oklahoma’s moratorium on new medical marijuana business applications will begin Aug. 26, meaning it could be almost two years before new businesses are permitted in the state.
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) previously announced the moratorium on new grower, processor and dispensary licenses would begin Aug. 1, but officials said earlier this week they had erred in calculating the effective date of House Bill 3208, passed by the Oklahoma Legislature earlier this year to set the moratorium. Officials said then the goal was to give OMMA a chance to catch up on a backlog of businesses that were seeking state licensing to be involved in some commercial aspect of the medical marijuana industry.
State law grants authority for that application process to OMMA, and officials there have said they have been swamped with applicants wanting to add new businesses to those already operating. As of Aug. 1, OMMA was reporting 7,337 licensed cannabis growing operations, 1,435 licensed product processors and 2,342 licensed dispensaries.
Signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on May 26, the bill allows OMMA to stop processing applications from Aug. 26, 2022, through Aug. 1, 2024. Because the State of Oklahoma has a two-thirds requirement for bills to take effect sooner than 90 days, the bill’s provisions didn’t go into effect Aug. 1, as specified in the bill, said OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry.
That means OMMA will stop processing applications for new grower, processor and dispensary licenses at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 26.
The provision does not affect current grower, processor and dispensary licenses, even when owners renew their licenses or indicate a change because of a change in ownership or location, as long as they remain in compliance with state requirements, Berry said. However, OMMA can deny the request due to a change in ownership, or if the license holder has been subjected to disciplinary action that meant the revocation, suspension or non-renewal of their license.
Those who allow their license to expire after Aug. 26 without submitting a renewal application will not be able to apply for a renewal or a new license until the moratorium ends.
While state law specifies the moratorium will end Aug. 1, 2024, OMMA’s executive director may end it earlier, if all pending license reviews, inspections and investigations are complete.
The moratorium is one of several laws passed by the State Legislature this session that affect medical marijuana. Other new provisions include:
• A new tiered fee structure based on the size and type of facility, with annual fees ranging from $2,500 (today’s rate) to $50,000 for commercial growers; $2,500 to $40,000 for commercial processors; and $2,500 to $10,000 for dispensaries.
• As of March, commercial grow operations are prohibited within 1,000 feet of a school. Existing businesses are exempt.
• Effective Nov. 1, OMMA will be an independent agency. It now is part of the Oklahoma State Department of Health.