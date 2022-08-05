Oklahoma’s moratorium on new medical marijuana business applications will begin Aug. 26, meaning it could be almost two years before new businesses are permitted in the state.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) previously announced the moratorium on new grower, processor and dispensary licenses would begin Aug. 1, but officials said earlier this week they had erred in calculating the effective date of House Bill 3208, passed by the Oklahoma Legislature earlier this year to set the moratorium. Officials said then the goal was to give OMMA a chance to catch up on a backlog of businesses that were seeking state licensing to be involved in some commercial aspect of the medical marijuana industry.

Recommended for you