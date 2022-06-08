The Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center will once again offer group alcohol and drug prevention sessions, after a renewed contract was approved by the Comanche County Commissioners during their meeting on Monday.
The prevention group sessions are provided by Marie Detty Youth and Family Services and were first implemented a year before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Linda Lambert, the clinical director for Marie Detty, said that the group sessions were meant to help curb addiction and addictive behaviors among juvenile detainees, and to reduce recidivism rates.
“The program is evidence-based, and it’s been shown to reduce drug use, addiction and recidivism rates among the kids in juvenile facilities,” Lambert said.
The program is presented under the framework of Botvin Life Skill Training, created by Dr. Gilbert Botvin, a behavioral health expert who designed the program to prevent substance abuse using more clinically strenuous methods than those of previously used programs, such as D.A.R.E.
Brenda Myers, the director of the Comanche County juvenile detention center, said that the program made a real difference in the daily life of inmates at the detention center, and that she was happy to see it return.
“The whole program just runs better with this service,” Myers said.
In late 2021, the Comanche County Detention Center lost its certification to house juveniles, leading to an influx of inmates at the juvenile center. Myers said that the new inmates put a strain on her program that she and her staff are still adjusting to.
“It’s been hard,” Myers said. “We’re dealing with short staffing, we’ve had damages, especially when the new kids were first moved in, and fights. Having structure from programs like this really helps calm the kids down.”
With the renewal of the cooperative services agreement contract on Monday, weekly session will resume within the month, and the agreement will be subject to annual review by the Comanche County commissioners.