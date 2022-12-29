EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third of a five-part series of the top five stories of 2022. We will count down to the top story, which will run Jan. 1, 2023.
Incredibly dry conditions in March fed wildfires that caused the death of an Edgewater Park volunteer firefighter.
April Partridge, 55, died March 20 as she and other firefighters battled fires near Lake Ellsworth in northeast Comanche County. According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, high winds that day drove smoke that limited visibility, and Partridge became separated from her crew and apparatus.
Partridge, a volunteer firefighter for 20 years who had just joined the Edgewater department, was the first female firefighter to die in the line of duty in Comanche County, and the first to die in Southwest Oklahoma since Madison L. Clinton Jr., of the Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, died in a fire in 2018.
Partridge had said she became interested in firefighting while stationed in New Mexico with the Department of Defense, joining the Mesquite Volunteer Fire Department in the town of Vado, N.M., where she lived at the time. Her son, Bryan Wilken, a firefighter working with his mother that day, said he was proud of her work, noting, “She proved herself. She fought every day to prove she was just as good as anybody else in the department.”
Wilken followed his mother into the firefighting field. When he moved to Oklahoma, he joined the Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department and that time, it was mother following son into a fire department.
Partridge was buried with full firefighter honors in late March. She was cremated and interred in the memorial wall at Fort Sill National Cemetery next to her husband David Bullock, who died in 2021.
The fire that killed Partridge was among four that firefighters fought that day as critically dry conditions were worsened by strong winds.
Her death also prompted discussions in mid-April at an after action review meeting among area firefighters, with officials ultimately deciding to improve the county’s response to large grass and wildfires by enacting more incident command training for select firefighters and new protocols for radio communication at fires involving multiple departments. Comanche County Emergency Management Director Clint Langford said fires were presenting new challenges to departments because there are more people living in rural areas, meaning more structures are threatened.