It was 48 years ago Wednesday that the United States ended its involvement in a war it had been in for the previous 20 years.
The Vietnam War has been dubbed an unpopular war met by protests and rage on the home front.
But on this day in the Lawton Farmers Market, it offered those who served something most didn’t have: a proper homecoming for the Americans who answered their country’s call.
As Kiowa, Comanche, Apache Veterans Association (KCAVA) Commander Kristopher Killsfirst intoned all who served in that war to join a lineup for honors to the drum and a “good long Victory song,” it was time for them to know this is their time to be appreciated.
“Today we are here to say thank you,” he said.
Killsfirst read from the written memoirs of a Native American Vietnam veteran: “I was going home not sure what to expect going home. … I wanted to go home and be welcomed.”
That would not be the case, Killsfirst said. He explained the reason the KCAVA co-hosted the day’s Vietnam War Commemoration with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 75.
“That is why we are here today,” he said. “It is to right a wrong.”
The room was filled with those who served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. All were represented by the individual flag and song of service as performed by the 77th Army Band. Some who could barely stand found the strength to stand and salute their branch’s flag.
All stood as the drum and singers raised voice to the nation they served.
“Today, we are going to sing our version of the national anthem,” Killsfirst said. “That is ‘The Flag Song.’”
Naval veteran Clifford Takawana, who served three tours in Vietnam, recited the “Soldier’s Creed.” He noted the importance these words mean to each who served.
“I will never quit, I will never, never leave a fallen brother,” he said. “I’m a guardian of freedom and the American way of life; I’m an American soldier.”
Lawton lawyer, military spouse and longtime Vietnam veterans supporter Ken Sue Doerfel knows the war’s toll on those who served and their families. Her husband, retired Army Lt. Col. Steve Doerfel, returned from the war wounded.
“I want you to remember to never forget the Vietnam War,” she said. “This was your war.”
Doerfel spoke about how so many were affected. She choked up talking about soldiers’ exposure to Agent Orange, the toxic exfoliant that has caused health problems for many. She reminded that one in 10 soldiers who served were a casualty from the conflict, be it from Agent Orange or combat injuries and deaths.
“Remember the ‘Only you can prevent forests’ poster you saw on the wall of your ready rooms,” she said. “Thousands of you now suffer from this terrible condition.”
Lingering injuries, both physical and emotional remain. The tragedies seen and the friends lost were touched on by Doerfel.
“We all … are haunted with those memories,” she said, “because they were our friends, fathers, brothers and sons.”
The sense of shame so many felt upon their return to the States after service was something many shared. Doerfel reminded these veterans they served to the best they could. And they are survivors.
“There are no noble wars, no, none at all,” she said. “There are only noble warriors and you are one.”
Retired Col. Charles B. DeBellevue, one of only five pilots recognized as Vietnam ACE pilots, shot down six MIG fighters during the war. He spoke of shooting down two in one day, describing the series of events that took place over the shortest of spans. To be shot down was death or worse, imprisonment as a prisoner of war. In 1972, he said, the Viet Cong had a price on his head.
But when he returned, DeBellevue was told he should take off his uniform to avoid the scorn from the public during the unpopular war. He was simply a soldier.
“Why would I have to take my uniform off?” he said. “I didn’t plan the war.”
However, DeBellevue and the dozens others inside the Lawton Farmers Market followed their nation’s call and they served to their fullest. And they survived.
“All of you have the heart of a warrior; I do,” he said. “We all served.”
