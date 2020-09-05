Lawton police are investigating the death of a man found at his home Friday morning.
Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer, said officers were summoned to do a welfare check on the man in his 50s around 10 a.m. They arrived to his home, 203 NW Northwood, and found him "not conscious and not breathing."
Crime scene tape was set up around the perimeter of 203 and 201 NW Northwood due to the homes being joined as a large duplex and the yards separated by a wooden fence. No one appeared to be at the corner home when police knocked.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called to investigate. Witnesses were taken to the police department for interviews.
Officially, at this point, the case is recognized as an unattended death, Garcia said. Detectives are investigating it as a homicide as a precaution.
Garcia said he is awaiting word from detectives about any clarity into the man's death and the answers to questions submitted for this story.
Although information remains sparse, neighbors of the man told The Constitution they had heard gunfire in the vicinity around 10 p.m. Thursday. One witness said he’d been in the bath when he heard gunshots, causing him to duck down in the tub.
According to the neighbors, police arrived to investigate but didn't make contact with anyone at the man's home. A time-stamped photo showed officers on their knees in the roadway searching for potential bullet casings. The dead man’s bedroom light was visible in the background.
Police responding to Thursday night's 911 calls spotted a vehicle leaving the scene that matched descriptions from witnesses. Following a short pursuit and foot chase, the occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. There is no information as to if they were arrested or any potential connection to the death on Northwood.
It would be 12 hours after gunshots were heard when the unidentified man was found by police. The State Medical Examiner arrived in the afternoon to collect the man for transport to Oklahoma City for autopsy.
One neighbor said the man had been in self-quarantine due to a family member working as a medical professional.
The neighborhood is known as a low-key area with few police calls. There have been concerns about one home in the vicinity that has had suspicious activity, according to the witnesses. That’s why they asked to remain unidentified.
One witness said he hadn’t heard gunfire the night before and hoped that it wasn’t the case. Having just moved to Lawton recently after living in a large city, he said he’d hoped to have gotten away from violence. He supposed it was a part of life these days.
“Evil is everywhere,” he said.
If the man’s death is determined to be from homicide, it would be the city's 13th of 2020.
It was only a week before that another incident was investigated as the city’s unlucky number in homicides due to a connection in another shooting at the same apartment the day prior.
Police were called shortly before noon on Aug. 28 to the Candlewood Apartments, 4741 NW Motif Manor, to a shooting call. They arrived to find an unidentified male suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Due to a connection in another shooting at the same apartment the day prior, it was investigated as a potential homicide.
Garcia identified the dead man as the suspect and said investigators later determined he’d killed himself. That man was suspected of shooting a woman in the leg and shoulder during a domestic disturbance.
If you have information about these or other any other crimes, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.