MANITOU — The Southwest Oklahoma Juvenile Center in Manitou, used the past 26 years as a secure care treatment center for juveniles from across Oklahoma, will be developed into a treatment program for children and youth with intellectual disabilities and co-occurring mental health conditions who are in foster care, state officials announced Thursday.
In closing the juvenile center to comply with state legislation passed in 2017, the Office of Juvenile Affairs will transfer the property to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, which will contract with Liberty of Oklahoma Corp. to operate the treatment program, said Secretary of Human Services Justin Brown, who oversees both state agencies.
“We are grateful for this opportunity to expand services that are critical to improving the quality of life for children and youth in state custody,” said Brown, who also serves as Oklahoma Department of Human Services, director. “In the not so distant past, children and youth with these diagnoses may have been sent out of state for a level of treatment that simply did not exist in Oklahoma. While short-term in nature, these treatments, stabilization and follow-along services positively impact long-term outcomes for children and youth, as well as their families.”
Liberty will convert the juvenile center's operations into 24 inpatient beds in three cottages for short-term treatment of children and youth who are in Oklahoma Department of Human Services custody and have intellectual disabilities and extreme behavioral challenges, often with underlying mental health conditions. The program’s goal is to stabilize youth in crisis and prepare them for less restrictive settings, including residential or family settings, helping fill a critical need in the state, according to a press release.
Liberty operates a similar treatment program at the Laura Dester Center of Tulsa, which previously had been used by Oklahoma Department of Human Services as an emergency shelter for children brought into the foster care system. Liberty also operates the Robert M. Greer Center in Enid, which for the last 23 years has served adults with identical clinical needs as the children being treated now at the Dester Center, according to a press release.
“With Child Welfare Services (CWS) of the Department of Human Services, Liberty of Oklahoma Corporation is pursuing the development of a 24-bed short-term residential treatment program to be operated at what is now the Southwest Oklahoma Juvenile Center in Manitou,” said Dr. Hugh Sage, CEO of Liberty of Oklahoma Corporation. “The services would be provided to pre-adolescent and adolescent males and females in the custody of CWS. Following short-term treatment services and parent/provider training, the clients would each be placed with their parents or in appropriate CWS-funded residential community residential alternatives.”
Liberty will begin operations at the Manitou facility later this year. Youths currently at Manitou will finish their treatment program or transfer to another state juvenile facility before the Liberty transition.
Manitou's approximately 130 employees will have the opportunity to apply for jobs with Liberty once it takes over operations of the Manitou campus. Staff at the facility are responsible for juveniles who are adjudicated as a delinquent or youthful offender by the courts and placed in the custody of Office of Juvenile Affairs, according to the press release.
The Southwest Oklahoma Juvenile Center's mission is to protect the community, intervene and provide treatment to juvenile offenders to reduce relapse into criminal behavior. Its goal is to educate and counsel the young men in its care to return to their communities as productive, law-abiding citizens, according to a press release.
The facility at Manitou has nearly 60 volunteers from the community who serve as mentors to the boys, talking with them on a number of topics and helping them with academics. Some discuss faith-based issues or encourage reading.
“We are excited to welcome Liberty and their operations to the community of Manitou,” said state Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika. “We are especially proud to know that of all the factors considered, Liberty was most impressed with the quality of the people at SWOJC. The commitment of all SWOJC employees to service through multiple years of the property’s future being uncertain is remarkable. Their pride in maintaining the facility despite the age of the physical plant is commendable. The unwavering dedication and profound passion of all staff at SWOJC illustrate the best of rural Oklahoma.”
State Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, said: "For close to three years, Senator Kidd, Director Holt, and I have worked diligently to find a way to repurpose SWOJC to continue with their mission in which they excel. This news today just goes to show what happens when we break down silos in these state agencies and work together to find common sense solutions. I am thankful to OKDHS, OJA and Liberty in their partnership to continue helping young people of southwest Oklahoma and Oklahoma as a whole."