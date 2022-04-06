The man in custody for last week’s manhunt in Cache made his first court appearance Wednesday for allegations he stole a bus from southeast Lawton.
Andre Darcy Butler, 30, of Lawton, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of larceny of an automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Butler was taken into custody and booked into the Comanche County Detention Center Saturday for another felony warrant for a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle issued March 31. Records of his initial appearance for that charge were unavailable.
Butler is accused of stealing a Ford Econoline Van from 6406 E. Lee overnight March 28. According to the probable cause affidavit, the van was driven through a barbed wire fence when leaving the property.
The van was next sighted on March 30 at the Hop & Sack convenience store, 405 W. H, in Cache. Butler is accused of committing a robbery at knifepoint and then trying to leave in the van. He fled after being confronted by a man; he was unable to start the van due to dropping the keys near the store entrance, the affidavit states.
While running away from the store, a Cache police officer confronted Butler and told him to drop his knife. Multiple gunshots were fired when Butler declined the command and he ran eastbound into a neighborhood, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
The OSBI were called in to assist the investigation due to the police officer firing his weapon.
Uninjured from the gunshots, Butler’s flight led to a manhunt that would last until he was taken into custody early Saturday.
Law enforcement had been after Butler since March 28 when he was accused of stealing a black Nissan Kicks sub-compact SUV at knifepoint while on a test drive with a salesperson, according to the affidavit. After dropping the salesperson off at the dealership, investigators said he locked the doors and drove away.
A copy of Butler’s driver’s license had been made before the drive, offering police the suspect’s identity.
Police later discovered the Nissan parked at the Comanche Nation Casino. Butler was there, too. He escaped police on foot and was eventually lost to law enforcement around 10 p.m. March 28 in the area of Southeast 60th Street and Oklahoma 7, the affidavit states.
Butler is being held on $30,000 bond for the charge filed Wednesday. He is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. July 11 for his preliminary hearing conference.
