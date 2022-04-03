The man at the center of Wednesday’s manhunt in Cache is now in custody of the Comanche County Detention Center.
The Cache Police Department posted an update to its Facebook page to announced that Andre Darcy Butler, 30, has been arrested.
According to the statement, Butler’s family helped police get him into custody. Citizen tips assisted Butler’s family and law enforcement in making it happen.
Butler is now in jail for a warrant accusing him of using a knife to steal a car from a Lawton car dealership, according to the Comanche County Detention Center inmate log.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Butler for a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle, records indicate.
Butler is accused of pulling a knife on a car salesman Monday while taking a test drive of a black Nissan Kicks sub-compact SUV, according to the warrant affidavit.
The salesperson said Butler came into the Nissan of Lawton dealership, 201 W. Gore, and expressed interest in the vehicle. A copy of his driver’s license was made before the drive.
During the drive, the salesperson said he “became agitated, nervous and acting strangely” and his bottom jaw was rapidly going up and down, the affidavit states. She said he even vomited on more than one occasion.
While driving, she said Butler pulled out a steak knife and kept it in his hand during the drive, according to the affidavit. She talked him into returning to the dealership where he let her out before, she said, he locked the doors and drove away.
Later in the evening the Nissan and Butler were located in the parking lot of the Comanche Nation Casino. Investigators gave chase but he ran away.
A few hours later, a church bus was reported stolen from a barn in southeast Lawton and investigators believe he took it. It was recovered at the Hop & Sack convenience store in Cache, 405 W. H, following the incident that led to Wednesday’s manhunt.
Butler is accused of robbing the store at knifepoint shortly before 2 p.m. During a search for him, Cache Police saw him near the intersection of North 3rd Street and B Avenue. He still had the knife.
An officer told Butler to drop the weapon and when he refused, fired multiple shots while he took off running eastbound into a neighborhood, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). Investigators don’t know if he was struck by the gunfire.
The OSBI were called in to assist the investigation due to a police officer firing his weapon. Lawton Police brought officers and a K9 officer to assist with the search for Butler. The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Comanche Nation Police Department, Refuge officers, and the Chattanooga Police Department also joined in the search.
The last confirmed sighting of Butler before Saturday morning announcement by Cache Police was Wednesday night when officers reported he ran from Wildflower Circle to Paint Road and then to West Gore where he jumped over a barbed-wire fence. An unidentified article of his clothing was left behind.
Butler’s cash warrant bond was set at $50,000, records show. He is expected to have his initial court appearance early this week.