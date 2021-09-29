DUNCAN — A Tuesday afternoon manhunt was headed into nightfall with law enforcement working to apprehend a wanted man in Stephens County. The suspect was apprehended around 8:30 p.m. near Plato Road, Duncan.
Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney said the manhunt was for Andrew Blandeon Earls who is wanted in several counties throughout Oklahoma for multiple felony charges. He is considered armed and potentially dangerous.
A perimeter was set up between Elk Avenue and Plato Road in the area of North 5th Street. McKinney believed Earls was contained in a heavily-brushed area.
Along with the ground search conducted by the deputies with assistance by the U.S. Marshals, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol brought in its surveillance drone with a heat sensor camera to assist with the hunt and a citizen loaned the use of their helicopter.