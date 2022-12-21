ALTUS — A 51-year-old Mangum woman died Monday morning following a single-vehicle wreck in Jackson County.
Stacy L. Jones was pronounced dead from head injuries at the scene of the wreck on a Jackson County road 3 miles west of Altus, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Jones was killed shortly before 3:30 a.m. on the two-lane divided asphalt South Jackson County Road 201. Trooper Aaron Manney reported she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
The condition of the driver and cause of the single-vehicle collision remain under investigation.
