WILLOW — A 20-year-old Mangum woman died Tuesday afternoon following a single-vehicle rollover ejection wreck in Greer County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Maci J. Springsteen died at the scene of the wreck, 11 miles north and west of Willow.
Springsteen was driving a Nissan Maxima southbound on U.S. 283 shortly after 12:45 p.m. when she went off the roadway to the right, overcorrected and rolled an unknown number of times, Trooper Ryan Hayes reported. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected an undetermined distance.
The condition of the driver and cause of the fatal wreck remain under investigation.