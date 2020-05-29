WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mangum’s mayor will join other mayors from across the United States today in an appearance before the Senate Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
Mary Jane Scott, mayor of Mangum, will join six other mayors: Bryan K. Barnett, Rochester Hills, Mich.; Stephen K. Benjamin, Columbia, S.C.; Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta, Ga.; Jenny Durkan, Seattle, Wash.; Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles, Calif; and Lenny Curry, Jacksonvill, Fla.; to share their communities’ needs from the federal government to stabilize local economies, protect the health and well-being of their residents and to safely reopen.
Scott has presided over and helped navigate the 3,000 population Greer County community through rough days during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 8, Scott told The Constitution that a State Department of Health investigation into the county’s then high numbers of COVID-19 cases for its estimated 6,000 population were believed to be related to a visit by an evangelist from Tulsa who came to town to preach to an unidentified congregation on March 15. He spent time at a pastor’s home for dinner and then visited the nursing home. When he returned home, it appears the coronavirus began to spread.
The pastor, later identified as the Rev. Merle Dry, passed away from COVID-19 complications on March 18, according a statement from a pastor of his congregation at Metro Pentecostal in Tulsa.
At that time, the first Greer County death was a 95-year-old woman who was exposed to the traveling evangelist either during the church service or at the dinner following. The other three deaths were residents of the nursing home.
All staff and residents of the town’s only nursing home, Grace Living Center, 320 Carey Street, were tested.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, as of Thursday, Mangum has had 66 cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths and 59 recoveries. These were all the cases recorded in Greer County in the past two-and-a-half months.
The virus also impacted the small community’s events, from high school prom and graduation ceremonies to its annual rattlesnake derby. Scott called that the biggest event of the year and its cancellation dealt a blow to revenue expected from the event. Those monies are used to help pay for public services, including police and other municipal operations.
Today’s hearing follows the March 13 advice from bipartisan health experts to the subcommittee that as cities and states begin to reopen their economies, they need a coordinated plan from the federal government in place for testing, contact tracing and procuring and distributing personal protective equipment and testing supplies.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.