WASHINGTON, D.C. — The mayor of Mangum joined six other U.S. mayors Friday for a public hearing before lawmakers of the Senate Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis to discuss their plights with handling the COVID-19 crisis.
The hearing, held via video-conferencing online, brought Mary Jane Scott, mayor of Mangum, to join the senators and other mayors: Bryan K. Barnett, Rochester Hills, Mich.; Stephen K. Benjamin, Columbia, S.C.; Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta, Ga.; Jenny Durkan, Seattle, Wash.; Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles, Calif; and Lenny Curry, Jacksonvill, Fla.; into discussion with the subcommittee.
Each city leader told of their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in their communities and offered insight into the needs from the federal government. Each offered individual city goals to stabilize their economies, protect the health and well-being of their residents and to safely reopen.
The committee chair, James Clyburn (D-S.C. 6th District) opened with a grave fact from the past few months' rise in cases of those infected with the virus. The numbers of those fallen equal more than those killed in combat in the Vietnam and Korean wars.
“This week our country passed a grim milestone, more than 100,000 Americans died from the coronavirus,” he said.
Clyburn said that while the number of new cases across the country are beginning to reach the curve, Wednesday marked the largest single-day increase of coronavirus deaths.
After misidentifying Mangum as being a community in Ohio, Clyburn greeted Scott as a small town mayor who showed leadership through this as “she led her city through a virus outbreak that spread through a local nursing home with tragic consequences.” Scott told her community’s story.
“I’m a little intimidated, but I’m going by it real strong,” she said. “First of all, Mangum is in Oklahoma, we are in Southwest Oklahoma, and we are only about 2,700 residents in Greer County.”
Scott said Mangum has a “vulnerable population” where about 30 percent or more of its residents are 65 years or older. It caused the arrival of the virus to take a heavy toll quickly. Half the population of the town’s only nursing home tested positive for the virus, not to mention the employees also were infected, she said. It pushed the city and the county’s infection rate to 10.9 percent, the highest in the state per citizen, and caused her to issue an emergency declaration.
Cooperation by the citizens was one of the blessings Scott counted. She said people understood what was asked during the shutdown of most businesses and operations to mitigate the spread of the virus. At the present, following success in containing the virus, the Greer County seat now is going through Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s phases to reopen.
Sen. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana 1st District) said every American family has been touched by the virus. His comments focused on mental health, medical and economic problems that came with the closure of businesses, and closure to many health avenues as the focus was put onto COVID-19.
“Is anyone still wondering if remaining closed is devastating for our nation’s health?” he asked. “We may lose more Americans to the shutdown than to the virus itself.”
Rural healthcare also is in a precarious place and could likely become a casualty, Scott said.
Since 2010, there have been 120 rural hospitals have closed across the U.S., with Oklahoma one of the worst hit. She cited seven rural hospitals closed in 2019. This has left 1.5 million rural Oklahomans with significantly decreased access to health care, she said.
Mangum has made its way through the arduous process of procuring testing kits for its community. Scott said the tests are free to citizens but, due to sending them to a Tennessee lab to get the results, three to five days wait for results can be too long.
The critical access hospital established in Mangum in 1967 offers 24-hour service to six counties. Scott believes the federal government has to provide some kind of support for these hospitals without the stipulations that funds be used exclusively against COVID-19. She hopes a plan would be for rural areas to have designated hospitals within a range to deal specifically with those affected by the virus.
“We are fighting to keep our great hospital open,” she said.
The Mangum hospital has only 18 beds and two ventilators. Scott said at least her community has that much. As you look north and west, some people have to drive 50 miles just to get a hospital. If things go bad, she said it’s worrisome that it could financially stress the hospital into closure.
Scott shared her concerns with operating city services and the plight of rural citizens, from ranchers concerned about the sale of cattle and trade deals with other countries to local businesses that have shuttered during the shutdown that may not reopen. It’s caused great financial concern, even if one business fails, she said.
“It’s devastating consequences for our little city,” she said. “Those jobs may not be there.”
Scott pleaded for the need of better technology for rural communities. She said adequate wifi isn’t available to conduct online public school assignments and college classes. The shakiness of her video feed served as evidence of the handicap.
According to Scott, the City of Mangum was the first in Oklahoma to purchase rapid test kits and employees are tested weekly. But all it takes is two police officers on a force of five to be under quarantine to hinder services, as an example.
“We don’t have the human resources,” she said.
The City of Mangum has two main sources of income: sales tax and electricity sales, Scott said. It’s projected there will be a “75 to 80 percent decline of sales tax for April or May.”
“That is huge to us,” she said.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Health’s Friday reports, Mangum has had 66 cases of COVID-19, with seven deaths and 59 recoveries. These were all the cases recorded in Greer County in the past two and one-half months.
Although things are opening up and numbers are stabilizing, Scott said there is an awareness that another surge of the virus can be devastating. She asked the senators to know Congress’ help is needed.
“If there is another wave this fall, we’ll all need help to survive,” she said. “We’ll all need federal assistance of some kind.”
While the subcommittee’s members asked questions of most of the other mayors over the course of the two-hour hearing, the mayor of the smallest rural community would not be asked to respond again. Scott’s initial statements would offer the depth of the voiced concerns about the logistical plight of rural America.
The concerns of the larger communities were offset by comments offered among members of a subcommittee divided by political party.
Scalise argued the best economic relief will come with communities reopening themselves to business and a semi-return to normal. He thought the mayors were offering the “best-learned practices” that are doing well and each community and state should make its own determinations.
“No relief package we pass can substitute for an open society,” he said.
Rep. Maxine Waters, (D-Calif., 43rd District) said the HEROES Act recently passed in the House of Representatives should be voted for approval as soon as possible to help reinforce the CARES Act passed in late-March.
Preservation of civil rights during the shutdown was the topic that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio, 4th District) bit into. While speaking with Mayor Curry, he contrasted Florida’s decision to open up the state earlier than many by encouraging them to do so in a way to “protect the most vulnerable,” with California’s enforced lockdown. He also chided Washington State’s response in shutting down.
Seattle’s Mayor Durkan took umbrage with Jordan’s jabs at her state’s policy.
“With due respect to Rep. Jordan,” she said. “Nobody has suspended the Constitution.”
Durkan returned her comments to the reason for the day’s hearing.
“We came to ask Congress, not for bumper stickers, but for help,” she said.