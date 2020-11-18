MANGUM — An 84-year-old Mangum man died in a rollover wreck Monday night in Greer County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Kenneth M. Leckie died from massive injuries at the scene of the wreck, a ½-mile north of Mangum. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Leckie was driving a Ford Ranger pickup southbound on U.S. 283 shortly before 6:15 p.m. when he went off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason, Trooper Wynes Manney reported. The truck struck a ditch and rolled ¾-time before coming to rest on its passenger side and pinned the driver inside for about two hours before Mangum firefighters freed him using the Jaws of Life tool.
The trooper reported that Leckie was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver’s condition and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.