MANGUM — Inattentive driving is what investigators said led to a passenger ending up in critical condition following a Thursday afternoon wreck in Greer County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Carl L. Mooney, 52, of Mangum, was first taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
Mooney was the passenger in a Chevrolet pickup driven by James L. Mooney that was traveling eastbound on U.S. 283 around 2:30 p.m. when the driver became distracted and failed to negotiate a curve, Trooper Justin Wheeler reported. The truck went off the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and, according to the trooper, went off the roadway to the left before striking a utility pole about 2 miles east of Mangum.
James Mooney, 54, of Mangum, was not injured.
Both men were not wearing seatbelts, the report states.
Wheeler reported the driver’s condition at the time of the crash remains under investigation.