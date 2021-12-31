The City of Lawton doesn’t have enough employees to maintain the parks and open spaces it is responsible for, according to the analysis conducted for Lawton’s new parks master plan.
Nate Clair, project manager for Halff Associates, said that fact is key to the recommendations the master plan makes in terms of maintenance and operations for the Parks and Recreation Department. The department’s nine divisions are responsible for tasks ranging from caring for the cemetery and handling landscape maintenance, to managing sports, aquatics and recreation activities, to coordinating art events. It’s a heavy load for the number of employees dedicated to those tasks, according to the master plan.
The department’s operations and management functions are critical “to ensure that parks and facilities remain in good condition,” Halff said in the master plan. When the view is focused on parks maintenance, the analysis shows the number of Parks and Recreation employees versus the 700 acres of parks space they are to maintain is lower than many towns in the state, Clair said.
Lawton has 19 full-time employees focused exclusively on parks maintenance, which translates to 3.6 employees per 10,000 residents. The national average is 8.2. Halff’s analysis shows Lawton also maintains more acres per 1,000 residents than do other Oklahoma communities. Of surveyed cities, only Edmond maintains more acres per full-time employee, or 46.67 acres compared to Lawton’s 41.95 acres. By comparison, Wichita Falls, Texas, maintains 23.74 acres per full-time employee.
Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department budget is $2.8 million this year, with 73 percent dedicated to park and landscape maintenance. Maintenance costs total $21.69 per capita, about $2,559 per acre or $1,520 less than the national average, Clair said, adding one recommendation is increasing the parks budget an average of $1,520 per acre “to be on par with national benchmarks. ...”
The maintenance of those parks depends on the amenities they contain: active amenities such as sports fields need more care than playground equipment. And, it’s worth noting the maintenance performed by the parks staff includes mowing medians, rights of way and public facilities, adding another 100 acres to their responsibility.
Those maintenance activities are coordinated through facilities the Parks and Recreation Department maintains in two areas of the city, and both need improvements.
The parks-related area inside the city’s Public Works Yard in south Lawton features three buildings totaling 9,360 square feet, two equipment storage sheds and one chemical storage building. All three buildings are in poor shape, with inadequate space for staff and support areas. There are inadequate work areas and space for equipment, while the open air sheds are “in marginal shape,” Halff’s report said. Their recommendation: an in-depth study to develop a master plan for a new facility, to include discussion of the best location for a site that will minimize travel time to work sites.
The facility on the north edge of Elmer Thomas Park, adjacent to Cache Road/Interstate 44, is in better shape with “excellent access,” making it a good site for future use, the report states. That site includes a partially-paved yard enclosed by a fence, with two concrete buildings, a “sizable” metal building and three sheds in “marginal” condition. The report recommends removing the sheds, paving the entire yard and screening it with vegetation.
Those recommendations mesh with others keyed toward maintenance and operations. Noting the city spends 15 percent of its annual Parks and Recreation budget on mowing, Halff said officials should evaluate the idea of hiring private firms to take over mowing so the maintenance staff can focus on other work. The City of Lawton already has mowing contracts with private entities for easement and median work.
Because a majority of the city’s park acreage requires a high level of maintenance — 587.57 acres of its 700 acres —Lawton should develop standard procedures for each of the three maintenance modes. Development of an operations and maintenance manual could identify things such as turf care (treatments and herbicides to reduce mowing and weeding). Other issues for maintenance could include irrigation, litter control, tree care and landscaping, lighting, repairs and inspections. That manual should include manpower estimates for those tasks and how many staff members and associated labor hours are needed.
Clair said development of a parks management plan is a high priority because it creates “a playbook” for the department. He said that plan must include the addition of key staff members. While the department doesn’t have enough employees for its work load, it also is missing key personnel.
Clair said additions should include a certified arborist, park inspectors and an outdoor recreation programs manager. A certified arborist could help identify diseased trees and plan for treatment, while directing proper tree care, pruning and planting. Inspectors will ensure equipment and structures are safe. While the city already has a recreation programs director, he is focused on indoor programs.