ALTUS — A violent Friday night home invasion sent an Altus man to an Oklahoma City hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Altus police officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Loyadell on the report of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the head and arm, according to Police Chief Tim Murphy.
The injured man was first taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and later flown to an Oklahoma City hospital. His condition is not known, Murphy said.
There were also two small children in the home during the shooting. They were not injured.
“The victim was able to tell police that an adult black male forced his way through the front door and into the home,” Murphy said. “Police continue to investigate.”
Police are encouraging anyone with any information to contact the Altus police department at 580 482-4121 or Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482-8477. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.