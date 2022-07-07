A man and woman are in jail after, police say, they admitted their roles in the death of a man whose body was discovered in a Lawton trash can.
According to court documents, John David Collins’ girlfriend admitted she killed him with a hammer “because in his immobile, decrepit state, he had fallen and could not get up causing him to repeatedly scream.”
Katherine Lanette Anderson, 47, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Thursday morning in Comanche County District Court where she received four felony charges: second-degree murder, desecration of a human corpse, unlawful removal of a dead body and conspiracy to commit a felony, records indicate. The murder count is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.
Another man, Larry Darryl Cornelius II, 44, of Lawton, also appeared before Special District Judge Grant Sheperd where he received three felony charges: desecration of a human corpse, unlawful removal of a dead body and conspiracy to commit a felony, records indicate.
Collins’ body was found in a garbage bin at 1220 NW 31st on Saturday. Once identified, Lawton detectives traced him back to room No. 118 at the Rodeway Inn, 3110 Cache Road.
Detective discovered handwritten notes written by Anderson, Collins’ caretaker and girlfriend, the probable cause affidavit states. Detective Abe Woefel stated the notes described Collins’ death and attempts to dispose of his body involving the use of several cleaning agents dumped to mask the smell of decomposition.
Anderson admitted to killing Collins with a hammer because in his immobile condition, he’d fallen and couldn’t get up, the affidavit states.
“Katherine admitted she was annoyed with John’s screaming and struck him several times with a hammer to make him stop,” Woefel stated.
Anderson told investigators she was helped by Cornelius, who, she said, covered Collins’ mouth with a shoe to prevent his screaming and a third unidentified person assaulted him with a crowbar, according to the affidavit.
Collins’ body was then dragged to the bathtub where, Anderson said, he “was concealed for several days”. She said she poured several cleaning agents over his body to mask the smell of decomposition, the affidavit states. She said Cornelius helped her lift the body into the trash can and put it at its final destination.
“Larry confessed to helping Katherine dispose of John’s body as Katherine previously described it,” Woefel stated. “Larry never made any attempt to contact authorities when he learned of John’s death even after John’s body was discovered.”
Collins' death is the city's 14th by homicide this year.
Anderson was jailed on $500,000 bond and Cornelius received a $100,000 bond. Records indicate they each return to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 13 for preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.