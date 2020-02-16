Police have identified the man and woman killed Friday in an afternoon shooting incident at a southwest Lawton home.
Quashawn Bell, 28, and Mari Medina, 29, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting inside a home at 4509 SW Park, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer.
The pair were found by first responders entering the home after being called shortly after 4:15 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
When asked if a gun had been recovered or a suspect identified, Jenkins said there was no information regarding those answers available Saturday afternoon.
“It’s unknown at this time of what caused this incident to occur,” Jenkins said.
Officers who arrived to the scene Friday were greeted by a large number of neighbors who heard the incident. Those people were taken to the police station for interviews. The area surrounding the home was secured with crime scene tape and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division arrived to process evidence and conduct interviews.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. If evidence reveals it to be a double-murder, this would result in the city’s fourth and fifth homicide of 2020.
The city’s third homicide victim was Kindra Blevins (Johnson), 31, who was found dead Jan. 29 inside a home in the 2500 block Southwest C Avenue.
Aaron Purdy, 25, of Oklahoma City, was charged Jan. 31 for the felony charge of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Purdy is accused of killing Blevins (Johnson) by stabbing her multiple times while, he said, he was under the influence of Xanax and was “drunk and high.”
Regarding Friday’s double-shooting, Jenkins said that as more information and updates become available, they will be released to the public.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.