A Lawton couple were charged Friday with selling the drugs that killed a man on Jan. 2.
The death is officially the first homicide in the city limits this year and the ninth overall.
Quique Tamboura Lamour Johnson, 41, and Jennifer Lanee Curry, 33, both of Lawton, made their initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where they were charged with felony counts of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit distribution of heroin, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.
The two are accused of selling the heroin/morphine that killed Ryan Keith Riboldi on Jan. 2.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called the evening of Jan. 2 to 1507 NW Euclid on the report of a possible overdose. They arrived to find Riboldi lying on the floor unresponsive and not breathing. His mother was at the scene and told police she believed he overdosed on heroin. He had fresh track marks on his arms, according to investigators.
While executing a search warrant, detectives recovered a loaded syringe that later tested positive for heroin, a used syringe and tiny pink baggies that had residue that hadn’t been seen by them before, the affidavit states. His toxicology report later revealed he’d overdosed on heroin or a heroin/morphine mixture.
The investigation led police to Johnson and Curry’s home at 1708 NW 13th where investigators found a similar baggie as found at Riboldi’s containing heroin, used syringes that tested positive for morphine and one that tested positive of the heroin/morphine mixture, according to the affidavit. Curry also had a loaded syringe containing the mixture as well as multiple tiny baggies containing its residue.
Messages regarding heroin purchases between Curry and Riboldi were examined by police. In one, Curry referred to “China White” and said it was “stout and he shouldn’t do the whole point,” the affidavit states. It was sent just prior to Riboldi’s death. She continued messaging him asking if he was OK but they were received following his death.
Several witnesses told investigators they’d bought heroin from Curry multiple times and knew she sold “China White,” which is stronger than the heroin they’d bought from her before, the affidavit states. Police also were told that she sells for Johnson and that she’s sold Fentanyl before.
Witnesses said that Curry was “very upset and hysterical the night of and morning after Ribold’s death and that she told them that she had sold” to Riboldi shortly before he died, the affidavit states. She was arrested.
Detectives learned from several witnesses that Johnson is a known heroin dealer they had bought from “numerous times,” according to Lawton Police Detective Brittany Schulte. They also showed messages to and from Johnson regarding selling and mixing heroin to investigators.
Johnson has a prior Comanche County conviction from September 2013 for second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Johnson and Curry are being held on $300,000 bond apiece. Records indicate they return to court at 3 p.m. July 7 for their preliminary hearing conferences.