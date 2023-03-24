Glass

A man with many aliases is wanted for allegations he scammed a clerk out of over $4,000 in cash while buying $6,000 worth of money orders.

Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Gheorghe Cornel Lingurar, 35, for a felony count of obtaining money by false pretenses, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you