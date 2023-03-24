A man with many aliases is wanted for allegations he scammed a clerk out of over $4,000 in cash while buying $6,000 worth of money orders.
Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Gheorghe Cornel Lingurar, 35, for a felony count of obtaining money by false pretenses, records indicate.
Lingurar is known to have five different aliases: Jose Hernandez, Daniel Chavez, David Luskin, Mario Kopos and Torje Marinio.
A Walmart Asset Protection employee reported to Lawton police that he and another co-worker identified Lingurar as a suspect of a money order scam from Jan. 15, the warrant affidavit states. Lingurar had counted out cash to purchase $6,000 worth of money orders, plus the $6 in charges for the money orders.
Lingurar counted out $6,100 in cash on the counter but kept taking the money back after the clerk would count it, netting $4,000 back without the clerk noticing, the affidavit states. He also received the six $1,000 money orders and was provided change of $94, Detective David Folkert stated.
Store security video showed Lingurar pick up the money and conceal some from the underside of the stack and then hand it back to the clerk, according to the affidavit. He was seen moving his hand quickly with the concealed cash to his left pocket, according to the detective.
A $40,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon his arrest.
